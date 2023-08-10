As of December 31 the Carolina Panthers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Panthers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 350.2 yards allowed per contest.

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won only two games away from home.

Carolina was winless (0-4) when favored and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

In 17 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (168.9 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Vikings.

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and accumulated 466 yards (27.4 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Frankie Luvu posted 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

