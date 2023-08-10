2023 AIG Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR is the site of the 2023 AIG Women’s Open from August 10-13 ($7.3M purse), with Hyo Joo Kim the favorite (+1400) and Ashleigh Buhai the most recent champion.
AIG Women’s Open First Round Information
- Start Time: 1:30 AM ET
- Venue: Walton Heath Golf Club
- Location: Surrey, GBR
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,881 yards
AIG Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Kim Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|2nd
|-13
|2
|71-70-69-65
|Amundi Evian Championship
|20th
|-2
|12
|71-72-67-72
|U.S. Women’s Open
|6th
|-2
|7
|68-71-73-74
Minjee Lee
- Tee Time: 2:58 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Lee Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|13th
|-8
|7
|80-66-68-66
|Amundi Evian Championship
|16th
|-3
|11
|69-71-66-75
|Greater Toledo LPGA Classic
|7th
|-12
|9
|67-68-67-70
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 3:20 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Korda Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Amundi Evian Championship
|9th
|-5
|9
|70-73-64-72
|U.S. Women’s Open
|64th
|+13
|22
|76-73-72-80
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|MC
|+11
|-
|76-77
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 7:49 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Zhang Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Amundi Evian Championship
|9th
|-5
|9
|69-71-71-68
|Greater Toledo LPGA Classic
|MC
|+1
|-
|66-77
|U.S. Women’s Open
|9th
|+1
|10
|74-71-72-72
Celine Boutier
- Tee Time: 7:27 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Boutier Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|1st
|-15
|0
|69-68-66-70
|Amundi Evian Championship
|1st
|-14
|0
|66-69-67-68
|U.S. Women’s Open
|45th
|+9
|18
|73-77-76-71
AIG Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Linn Grant
|+2000
|Nasa Hataoka
|+2200
|Leona Maguire
|+2200
|Xiyu Lin
|+2500
|Jin-young Ko
|+2500
|Atthaya Thitikul
|+2500
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|+2800
|Jiyai Shin
|+3000
|Yuka Saso
|+3300
|Ruoning Yin
|+3300
