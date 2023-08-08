The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .261.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Albies is batting .348 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Albies has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.5% of those games.

In 21.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored a run in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .241 AVG .282 .299 OBP .341 .450 SLG .578 22 XBH 29 10 HR 16 38 RBI 41 40/17 K/BB 36/16 2 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings