The Atlanta Braves hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61), on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (5-4) for the Braves and Mitch Keller (9-8) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (5-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

Chirinos (5-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, a 1.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.290 in 17 games this season.

Chirinos has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Chirinos has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller will aim to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.

Keller is trying to pick up his 13th quality start of the year in this game.

Keller will try to build on a 23-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

In three of his 23 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 47th, 1.262 WHIP ranks 37th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.