Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, August 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- Murphy has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (21.5%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 30 games this season (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 36 of 79 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.284
|AVG
|.263
|.371
|OBP
|.376
|.520
|SLG
|.541
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|31
|42/17
|K/BB
|34/18
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.18 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
