On Monday, Orlando Arcia (batting .355 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .298.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

Arcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .357 with one homer.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 59 of 88 games this year (67.0%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (29.5%).

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has driven in a run in 27 games this year (30.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.6%).

He has scored in 34 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .317 AVG .276 .374 OBP .333 .494 SLG .407 15 XBH 11 7 HR 4 25 RBI 14 34/13 K/BB 29/13 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings