On Saturday, Sean Murphy (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks while batting .275.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 48 of 78 games this season (61.5%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (38.5%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (20.5%).

He has scored in 35 of 78 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .284 AVG .266 .371 OBP .382 .520 SLG .555 19 XBH 17 8 HR 10 29 RBI 31 42/17 K/BB 34/18 0 SB 0

