Celine Boutier will compete at the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links from August 3-5 fresh off a win at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Looking to place a bet on Boutier at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Celine Boutier Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Boutier has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Boutier has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In her past five appearances, Boutier has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Boutier has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Boutier hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 19 -6 272 2 17 4 8 $2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,494 yards this week, which is 525 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

The average course Boutier has played in the past year (6,584 yards) is 90 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,494).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Boutier's Last Time Out

Boutier was in the 98th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 91st percentile on par 4s at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 36 holes.

Boutier shot better than 91% of the field at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Boutier shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the tournament average was 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Boutier recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Boutier's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the field average of 4.2.

In that last outing, Boutier carded a bogey or worse on four of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Boutier ended the Amundi Evian Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Boutier finished without one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Boutier Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.