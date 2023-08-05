Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (70-37) will visit Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (56-54) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 5, with a start time of 2:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Cubs have +125 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (8-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Javier Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.24 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 94 games this season and won 62 (66%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have a 49-20 record (winning 71% of their games).

Atlanta has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 7-3 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 21 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 10-9 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

