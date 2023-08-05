The Wyndham Championship is in progress, and after the second round Brandon Wu is in eighth place at -7.

Looking to wager on Brandon Wu at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Brandon Wu Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Wu has finished below par seven times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Wu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Wu has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 32 -7 268 0 17 2 4 $2.4M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Wu's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has a top-10 finish every time. His average finish has been eighth.

Wu has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Wu played this event was in 2023, and he finished eighth.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,015.

The courses that Wu has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,236 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was in the 13th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 57th percentile among all competitors.

Wu was better than 47% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Wu recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Wu recorded five bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Wu's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

At that most recent outing, Wu's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Wu ended the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Wu recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Wu Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

