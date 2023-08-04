Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Cubs on August 4, 2023
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
You can see player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nico Hoerner and other players on the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs prior to their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 27 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 64 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen 51 bases.
- He's slashing .335/.420/.582 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 67 walks and 91 RBI (105 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .263/.370/.598 so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|8
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 120 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He's slashing .279/.332/.402 so far this year.
- Hoerner has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|3-for-6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has collected 104 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .274/.356/.497 slash line so far this season.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .471 with six doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|4-for-4
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
