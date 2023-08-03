Germany vs. South Korea: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 3
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, August 3 at 6:00 AM ET in Brisbane, Australia, Germany plays South Korea in these squads' final group-stage game at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Go to FOX US,Fox Sports 2 to see this matchup live.
How to Watch Germany vs. South Korea
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 2
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Germany Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Morocco
|July 24
|W 6-0
|Home
|Colombia
|July 30
|L 2-1
|Home
|South Korea
|August 3
|-
|Away
Germany's Recent Performance
- In its most recent match, Germany suffered a 2-1 defeat against Colombia, taking 13 shots and outshooting by four.
- Alexandra Popp's Women's World Cup statline through two appearances for Germany includes three goals.
- Klara Buehl has chipped in with one goal and one assist in Women's World Cup schedule.
- In two Women's World Cup matchups, Lea Schuller has one goal.
Germany's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Merle Frohms #1
- Chantal Hagel #2
- Kathrin Hendrich #3
- Sophia Kleinherne #4
- Marina Hegering #5
- Lena Oberdorf #6
- Lea Schuller #7
- Sydney Lohmann #8
- Svenja Huth #9
- Laura Freigang #10
- Alexandra Popp #11
- Ann Katrin Berger #12
- Sara Daebritz #13
- Lena Lattwein #14
- Sjoeke Nusken #15
- Nicole Anyomi #16
- Felicitas Rauch #17
- Melanie Leupolz #18
- Klara Buehl #19
- Lina Magull #20
- Stina Johannes #21
- Jule Brand #22
- Sara Doorsoun #23
South Korea Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Colombia
|July 24
|L 2-0
|Away
|Morocco
|July 30
|L 1-0
|Home
|Germany
|August 3
|-
|Home
South Korea's Recent Performance
- In its last game on July 30, South Korea was handed a 1-0 loss to Morocco, while registering eight more shots than Morocco.
South Korea's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Young Geul Yoon #1
- Choo Hyojoo #2
- Hong Hyeji #3
- Shim Seo Yeon #4
- Yun-Ji Kim #5
- Lim Seonjoo #6
- Son Hwayeon #7
- Cho Sohyun #8
- Lee Geummin #9
- Ji Soyun #10
- Choe Yuri #11
- Moon Mira #12
- Eun Sun Park #13
- Jeoun Eunha #14
- Chun Garam #15
- Jang Selgi #16
- Lee Youngju #17
- Jung Mi Kim #18
- Casey Phair #19
- Kim Hyeri #20
- Jisu Ryu #21
- Yebin Bae #22
- Kang Chaerim #23
