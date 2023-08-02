Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (68-37) will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (56-52) at Truist Park on Wednesday, August 2, with a start time of 12:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Angels have +125 odds to play spoiler. A 10.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Braves vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos - ATL (4-4, 4.34 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - LAA (6-7, 3.85 ERA)

Braves vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 60, or 65.2%, of the 92 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 47-20 record (winning 70.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (46.8%) in those games.

This year, the Angels have won six of 14 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Austin Riley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

