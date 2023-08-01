Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 76th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (68 of 104), with multiple hits 26 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 104), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this year (41 of 104), with two or more RBI 21 times (20.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|49
|.236
|AVG
|.278
|.298
|OBP
|.340
|.439
|SLG
|.561
|20
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|38
|39/17
|K/BB
|32/15
|2
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
