Atlanta Braves (67-37) will square off against the Los Angeles Angels (56-51) at Truist Park on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 199 Ks, Spencer Strider will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Angels are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Braves (-250). The contest's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (6-7, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 59 (64.8%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 15-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Angels have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (47.8%) in those contests.

The Angels have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+130) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.