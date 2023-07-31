Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .258 with 18 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Albies enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .273 with one homer.

Albies has recorded a hit in 68 of 103 games this year (66.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (25.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (21.4%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Albies has driven home a run in 41 games this season (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 20.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 53 of 103 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .239 AVG .278 .299 OBP .340 .445 SLG .561 20 XBH 25 10 HR 14 36 RBI 38 38/16 K/BB 32/15 2 SB 5

