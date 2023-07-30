Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael Harris II (hitting .364 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .275 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Harris II is batting .353 during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
- Harris II has recorded a hit in 52 of 80 games this year (65.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (10.0%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.5% of his games this season, Harris II has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.310
|AVG
|.245
|.355
|OBP
|.297
|.484
|SLG
|.408
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|31/11
|7
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Rea (5-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
