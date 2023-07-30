Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (66-36), who are going for a series sweep, will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) at Truist Park on Sunday, July 30. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +170. The over/under for the matchup is set at 11.5 runs.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.53 ERA)

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 58 (65.2%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 20-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 5-5 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +340 1st 1st

