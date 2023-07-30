Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 195 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 383 extra-base hits.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .270 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (575 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

AJ Smith-Shawver makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 20 years old.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers W 10-7 Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers W 11-5 Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home - Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Marcus Stroman

