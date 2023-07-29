Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 29
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Brewers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .252.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 125th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- In 59.6% of his 89 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13 games this year (14.6%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|41
|.256
|AVG
|.246
|.289
|OBP
|.311
|.494
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|17
|43/8
|K/BB
|37/13
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
