At the moment the Carolina Panthers are 26th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 349.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

At home last season, the Panthers were 5-4. On the road, they won just twice.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games with the Saints, Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, catching 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

In 15 games, Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two TDs.

In 15 games last year, Frankie Luvu registered 7.0 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL, 111 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2000 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +6600 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

