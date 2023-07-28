The field is getting smaller at the Citi Open, with Marta Kostyuk getting ready for a quarterfinal versus Liudmila Samsonova. Kostyuk's odds to win this tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center are +1800.

Kostyuk at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Kostyuk's Next Match

Kostyuk will play Samsonova in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 at 12:00 PM ET, after getting past Caroline Garcia in the last round 6-2, 6-3.

Kostyuk Stats

In the Round of 16, Kostyuk won 6-2, 6-3 versus Garcia on Thursday.

Kostyuk is 24-18 over the past year, with one tournament title.

Kostyuk has won one tournament over the past year on hard courts, with a match record of 21-13 on that surface.

In her 42 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Kostyuk has averaged 21.8 games.

Kostyuk, in 34 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 22.1 games per match and won 53.3% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Kostyuk has won 66.4% of her games on serve, and 37.3% on return.

On hard courts, Kostyuk, over the past year, has been victorious in 66.8% of her service games and 39.4% of her return games.

