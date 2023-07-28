As action in the Citi Open nears its conclusion, a semifinal is coming up for Maria Sakkari versus Jessica Pegula. Sakkari is +400 (third-best odds in the field) to win it all at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Sakkari at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Sakkari's Next Match

Sakkari will face Pegula in the semifinals on Saturday, August 5 at 2:00 PM ET, after getting past Madison Keys in the previous round 6-3, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1600

Citi Open odds to win: +400

Sakkari Stats

Sakkari defeated Keys 6-3, 6-3 on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Sakkari is 30-20 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Sakkari is 21-13 in matches.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Sakkari has played 50 matches and 23.5 games per match.

In her 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sakkari has played 24.7 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Sakkari has been victorious in 32.3% of her return games and 72.6% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Sakkari has been victorious in 31.9% of her return games and 72.8% of her service games.

