Cori Gauff 2023 Citi Open Odds
Cori Gauff begins the Citi Open after her Wimbledon finished with a loss to Sofia Kenin in the round of 128. Gauff's opener is versus Hailey Baptiste (in the round of 16). Gauff has the second-best odds (+450) to be crowned champion at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Gauff at the 2023 Citi Open
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Gauff's Next Match
Gauff will begin play at the Citi Open by meeting Baptiste in the round of 16 on Wednesday, August 2 (at 7:00 PM ET).
Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1000
- Citi Open odds to win: +450
Want to bet on Gauff? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Gauff Stats
- In her most recent match, Gauff lost 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 versus Kenin in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Gauff has won one of her 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 40-18.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Gauff has won one tournament, and her match record is 29-11.
- Gauff, over the past year, has played 58 matches across all court surfaces, and 19.8 games per match.
- Gauff, in 40 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 19.9 games per match and won 56.5% of them.
- Gauff has won 38.2% of her return games and 73.3% of her service games over the past year.
- On hard courts, Gauff, over the past 12 months, has claimed 75.3% of her service games and 37.6% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.