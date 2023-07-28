On Friday, Austin Riley (.829 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 34 walks while batting .272.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Riley has had a hit in 69 of 100 games this season (69.0%), including multiple hits 32 times (32.0%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (20 of 100), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven in a run in 38 games this year (38.0%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 51 times this year (51.0%), including 15 games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .302 AVG .242 .360 OBP .301 .543 SLG .434 25 XBH 16 11 HR 11 33 RBI 30 51/18 K/BB 52/16 1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings