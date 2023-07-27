The New York Liberty (17-5), on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Barclays Center, will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Atlanta Dream (13-10). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and BSSE.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and BSSE

Prime Video, YES, and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together an 8-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dream have compiled a 13-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

New York has covered the spread four times this season (4-9 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread each time.

A total of 13 out of the Liberty's 21 games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this year, 11 out of the Dream's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.