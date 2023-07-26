How to Watch the Braves vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Spencer Strider, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.
Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 187 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .490 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .267 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (551 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Braves' .337 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.272).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Strider (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 189 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Strider has collected 11 quality starts this season.
- Strider will try to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|John Schreiber
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brayan Bello
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Griffin Canning
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
