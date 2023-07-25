Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher John Schreiber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 131 hits and an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .577. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- In 78.6% of his games this year (77 of 98), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (41.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has had an RBI in 37 games this year (37.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 62.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 22.4%.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.325
|AVG
|.338
|.415
|OBP
|.403
|.563
|SLG
|.591
|26
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|30
|30/30
|K/BB
|23/19
|23
|SB
|23
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schreiber starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- He has a 2.12 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .233 against him over his 18 games this season.
