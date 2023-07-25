Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with John Schreiber on the hill, July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .249 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 127th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 86 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 86), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this season (24 of 86), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|39
|.250
|AVG
|.248
|.284
|OBP
|.315
|.488
|SLG
|.451
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|17
|42/8
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schreiber will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .233 against him this season. He has a 2.12 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his 18 appearances.
