Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .257 with five doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of those games.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (18.4%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, d'Arnaud has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 38 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.259
|AVG
|.256
|.368
|OBP
|.299
|.552
|SLG
|.402
|7
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|13/10
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
