Red Sox vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (52-47) and the New York Mets (46-52) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on July 23.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.35 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 23 (54.8%) of those contests.
- Boston is 9-9 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 498 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mets Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Mets' past 10 contests.
- The Mets have won in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +120 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mets have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (437 total), New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Mets pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|W 7-0
|Brennan Bernardino vs Paul Blackburn
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|L 3-0
|Joe Jacques vs Luis Medina
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|L 6-5
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 22
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga
|July 22
|Mets
|W 8-6
|James Paxton vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|-
|Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 25
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Charlie Morton
|July 26
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider
|July 28
|@ Giants
|-
|James Paxton vs Logan Webb
|July 29
|@ Giants
|-
|TBA vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|White Sox
|W 11-10
|Carlos Carrasco vs Lucas Giolito
|July 19
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Justin Verlander vs Touki Toussaint
|July 20
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|José Quintana vs Michael Kopech
|July 22
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Kodai Senga vs Kutter Crawford
|July 22
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-6
|Max Scherzer vs James Paxton
|July 23
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Brennan Bernardino
|July 25
|@ Yankees
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Domingo Germán
|July 26
|@ Yankees
|-
|José Quintana vs Carlos Rodón
|July 27
|Nationals
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Josiah Gray
|July 28
|Nationals
|-
|Max Scherzer vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 29
|Nationals
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Patrick Corbin
