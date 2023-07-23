Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- In 51 of 85 games this year (60.0%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (15.3%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (28.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (12.9%).
- In 36.5% of his games this season (31 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.252
|.284
|OBP
|.319
|.488
|SLG
|.458
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|17
|42/8
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Teheran (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
