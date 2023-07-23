Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Brewers on July 23, 2023
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- In 19 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 17th, 1.242 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|2.2
|7
|7
|5
|4
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|3.1
|6
|7
|7
|0
|4
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 129 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 45 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .330/.408/.578 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has recorded 95 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .256/.363/.577 on the year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He's also swiped 21 bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.371/.475 on the season.
- Yelich has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 80 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .273/.350/.444 so far this year.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 19
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.