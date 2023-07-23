Braves vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (63-34) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) at American Family Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 23.
The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (7-2) against the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-4).
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 55, or 65.5%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 28-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 546.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|W 6-4
|Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello
|July 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello
|July 28
|Brewers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser
|July 29
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Teheran
|July 30
|Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Colin Rea
