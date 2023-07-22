Talor Gooch will compete at the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at the par-71, 7,383-yard Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23.

Looking to bet on Gooch at The Open Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Talor Gooch Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Gooch has shot under par five times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Gooch has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Gooch's average finish has been 32nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Gooch has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 34 +4 292 0 1 0 0 $97,200

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Gooch has had an average finish of 34th at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 33rd-place.

Gooch has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

At 7,383 yards, Royal Liverpool Golf Club is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,005 yards.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Gooch has played in the past year has been 73 yards longer than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of +3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Gooch's Last Time Out

Gooch shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of the field.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was poor, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

Gooch shot better than 65% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

Gooch did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Gooch recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Gooch's four birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that most recent competition, Gooch posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Gooch ended the PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Gooch finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Gooch Odds to Win: +8000

