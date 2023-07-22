At the end of the first round of the Barracuda Championship, Julien Guerrier is currently 15th with a score of -4.

Looking to bet on Julien Guerrier at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Julien Guerrier Insights

Guerrier has finished below par twice and scored two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last five rounds, Guerrier has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Guerrier has finished in the top 20 in one of his past three events.

The past three times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Guerrier has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past three events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 15 -4 67 0 1 0 0 $0

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Guerrier finished 15th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,480 yards this week, 450 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Guerrier has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,434 yards, 46 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) this week.

Guerrier's Last Time Out

Guerrier finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 92nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.00).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Guerrier shot better than just 18% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Guerrier shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Guerrier carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Guerrier's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the tournament average (5.2).

At that last competition, Guerrier did not card a bogey or worse on any of the 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Guerrier ended the Barbasol Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Guerrier had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Guerrier's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

