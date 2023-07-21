The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.411), slugging percentage (.586) and total hits (127) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is second in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

In 78.9% of his 95 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 22.1% of his games in 2023 (21 of 95), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (38.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (13.7%).

He has scored in 62.1% of his games this year (59 of 95), with two or more runs 22 times (23.2%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .325 AVG .341 .415 OBP .406 .563 SLG .611 26 XBH 24 10 HR 13 28 RBI 30 30/30 K/BB 21/18 23 SB 21

Brewers Pitching Rankings