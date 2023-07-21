Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ozzie Albies (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (21.1%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Albies has an RBI in 37 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.236
|AVG
|.290
|.300
|OBP
|.342
|.451
|SLG
|.568
|19
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|34/16
|K/BB
|26/13
|2
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Peralta (6-7) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.32), 35th in WHIP (1.245), and 11th in K/9 (10.4).
