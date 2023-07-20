Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, July 20 at 12:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.412), slugging percentage (.590) and total hits (126) this season.
- He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last games.
- In 78.7% of his games this year (74 of 94), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (41.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 22.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has had an RBI in 37 games this year (39.4%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this year (62.8%), including multiple runs in 22 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|43
|.326
|AVG
|.341
|.418
|OBP
|.406
|.570
|SLG
|.611
|26
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|30
|30/30
|K/BB
|21/18
|23
|SB
|21
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 12th in WHIP (1.078), and 21st in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.