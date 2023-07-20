The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .263.

In 44 of 72 games this season (61.1%) Harris II has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (18.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 72), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this year (25%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .302 AVG .229 .352 OBP .279 .474 SLG .397 11 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 27/9 7 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings