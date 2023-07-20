Norway vs. New Zealand: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 20
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Group A matchup between Norway and New Zealand, which is their first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, kicks off at 3:00 AM ET on July 20 at Eden Park.
The matchup is on FOX US, if you're searching for how to watch.
How to Watch Norway vs. New Zealand
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
Norway Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|New Zealand
|July 20
|-
|Away
|Switzerland
|July 25
|-
|Away
|Philippines
|July 30
|-
|Home
Norway's Recent Performance
- Norway reached the quarterfinals of the most recent World Cup (in 2019) and was eliminated by England 3-0.
- Isabell Herlovsen concluded the competition with two goals.
- Additionally, Karina Saevik added one assist.
- Norway is 0-2-2 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it went 4-1-5 in such matches (-8 goal differential).
- Norway's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it drew with Sweden 3-3 on April 11.
Norway's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Cecilie Fiskerstrand #1
- Anja Sonstevold #2
- Sara Horte #3
- Tuva Hansen #4
- Guro Bergsvand #5
- Maren Mjelde #6
- Ingrid Syrstad Engen #7
- Vilde Boe Risa #8
- Karina Saevik #9
- Caroline Graham Hansen #10
- Guro Reiten #11
- Guro Pettersen #12
- Thea Bjelde #13
- Ada Hegerberg #14
- Amalie Eikeland #15
- Mathilde Harviken #16
- Julie Blakstad #17
- Frida Maanum #18
- Marit Bratberg Lund #19
- Emilie Haavi #20
- Anna Josendal #21
- Sophie Roman Haug #22
- Aurora Mikalsen #23
New Zealand Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Norway
|July 20
|-
|Home
|Philippines
|July 25
|-
|Home
|Switzerland
|July 30
|-
|Away
New Zealand's Recent Performance
- At the 2019 World Cup, held in France, New Zealand did not make it past the group stage after going winless (0-0-3).
- New Zealand was 1-1-6 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring five goals and giving up 17. This year, its record is 1-0-6 against fellow World Cup squads (two goals scored, 20 conceded).
- New Zealand's 2-0 win over Vietnam earlier this year on July 10 was the last time that New Zealand squared off against a team playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
New Zealand's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Erin Nayler #1
- Ria Percival #2
- Claudia Bunge #3
- C.J. Bott #4
- Michaela Foster #5
- Malia Steinmetz #6
- Ali Riley #7
- Daisy Cleverley #8
- Gabi Rennie #9
- Annalie Longo #10
- Olivia Chance #11
- Betsy Hassett #12
- Rebekah Stott #13
- Katie Bowen #14
- Paige Satchell #15
- Jacqui Hand #16
- Hannah Wilkinson #17
- Grace Jale #18
- Elizabeth Anton #19
- Indiah Paige Riley #20
- Victoria Esson #21
- Milly Clegg #22
- Anna Leat #23
