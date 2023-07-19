The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .256 with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 61 of 93 games this season (65.6%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 26 games this season (28.0%), homering in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has an RBI in 42 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 52 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .271 AVG .240 .367 OBP .353 .601 SLG .532 29 XBH 21 16 HR 14 42 RBI 35 54/27 K/BB 58/29 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings