Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .248 with seven doubles, six home runs and five walks.

In 43.5% of his 46 games this season, Pillar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.4% of his games this season, Pillar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7%.

In 15 games this season (32.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .213 AVG .274 .260 OBP .292 .426 SLG .516 6 XBH 7 2 HR 4 9 RBI 9 14/3 K/BB 13/2 2 SB 1

