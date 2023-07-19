Braves vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (61-32) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on July 19.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (10-6) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (5-5).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Braves are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 80 games, or 66.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 18-6, a 75% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 527.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|@ Rays
|L 10-4
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
|July 15
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|July 16
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello
