On Tuesday, Sam Hilliard (.077 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 222 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard is batting .239 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Hilliard has gotten a hit in 12 of 27 games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (18.5%).
  • In 27 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Hilliard has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 27 games (29.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 9
.231 AVG .263
.259 OBP .391
.442 SLG .421
7 XBH 1
2 HR 1
5 RBI 1
24/2 K/BB 9/4
2 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
