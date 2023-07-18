On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Rhyne Howard (10th, 18.5 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.3) -- square off when the Atlanta Dream (11-8) host the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Dream have compiled an 11-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lynx have covered 10 times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

Atlanta has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 5-3.

In the Dream's 18 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

A total of 10 Lynx games this season have hit the over.

