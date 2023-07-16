There are four matches in the Swiss Open Gstaad (clay) qualifying qualification final today, the best being No. 130-ranked Otto Virtanen against No. 156 Hamad Medjedovic. All the tennis can be found via live stream.

Swiss Open Gstaad Information

Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Watch the Swiss Open Gstaad Today - July 16

Match Round Match Time Jurij Rodionov vs. Maximilian Neuchrist Qualifying Qualification Final 4:30 AM ET Facundo Bagnis vs. Geoffrey Blancaneaux Qualifying Qualification Final 4:30 AM ET Otto Virtanen vs. Hamad Medjedovic Qualifying Qualification Final 5:50 AM ET Zizou Bergs vs. Marco Trungelliti Qualifying Qualification Final 5:50 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Virtanen vs. Medjedovic

Through eight tournaments so far this year, Virtanen is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 4-8.

Medjedovic hasn't won any of his three tournaments so far this year, posting an overall 6-3 record.

Virtanen has played 12 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 24.3 games per match.

On clay, Virtanen has played six matches so far this year, totaling 25.5 games per match while winning 41.8% of games.

Virtanen has won 21.9% of his return games so far this year, and 80.0% of his service games.

Medjedovic is averaging 28.4 games per match in his nine matches played this year across all court types, with a 50.8% game winning percentage.

On clay courts, Medjedovic has played five matches (averaging 26.4 games per match and 8.8 games per set).

Medjedovic has put together a service game winning percentage of 76.3% on all surfaces (87-for-114 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 25.2% (28-for-111 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Maximilian Neuchrist Ivan Gakhov 6-3, 6-3 Round of 16 Jurij Rodionov Mika Brunold 6-1, 7-6 Round of 16 Geoffrey Blancaneaux Raul Brancaccio 6-4, 6-3 Round of 16 Facundo Bagnis Kilian Feldbausch 7-6, 6-3 Round of 16 Hamad Medjedovic Federico Gaio 6-3, 7-6 Round of 16 Marco Trungelliti Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-3, 6-3 Round of 16

