Sean O'Hair is in 15th place, at -5, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Sean O'Hair Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, O'Hair has finished below par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, O'Hair has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

O'Hair has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, O'Hair has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 36 -5 250 0 7 0 0 $297,557

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

O'Hair has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 12th.

O'Hair has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

O'Hair finished 15th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,328-yard length for this event.

The average course O'Hair has played in the past year has been one yard shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

O'Hair's Last Time Out

O'Hair shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the first percentile of competitors.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the eighth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

O'Hair was better than only 5% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

O'Hair carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, O'Hair carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.6).

O'Hair's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last tournament, O'Hair's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

O'Hair finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, O'Hair underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect O'Hair's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

