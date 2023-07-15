The semifinals at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, with Daniel Rincon, the No. 280-ranked player, and Richard Gasquet, the No. 51-ranked player, competing for a chance to play for the tournament title.

You can watch the action on ABC as Gasquet tries to hold off Rincon.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 15 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Gasquet vs. Rincon Matchup Info