Ludvig Aberg is ready to enter the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom, taking place from July 13-16.

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Aberg has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Aberg has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Aberg has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

Aberg has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Aberg hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 30 -8 278 0 6 1 1 $597,850

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Renaissance Club measures 7,237 yards for this tournament, 223 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,014).

Golfers at The Renaissance Club have averaged a score of +2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Aberg has played in the past year has been 34 yards longer than the 7,237 yards The Renaissance Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which was strong enough to place him in the 93rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.95).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Aberg shot better than 95% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Aberg recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Aberg recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

Aberg had more birdies or better (15) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that last tournament, Aberg's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Aberg finished the John Deere Classic recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Aberg fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

